Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alessio Roversi
@alessionord
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Angkor Wat, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Published
on
October 7, 2020
SAMSUNG, NX300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cambodia
Related tags
angkor wat
krong siem reap
cambodia
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
architecture
building
Public domain images
Related collections
People
525 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Clean
201 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers