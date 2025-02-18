Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
316
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1k
A stack of folders
Collections
4
A group of people
Users
6
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Kumbh
india
person
human
uttar pradesh
kumbh mela
photography
animal
mela
prayagraj
face
portrait
head
Allison Saeng
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
thank you
typography
thankyou
at infinity
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
allahabad
grey
#wallpaper
at infinity
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
india
flag
closeup
SWAPNIL KULKARNI
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
prayer
culture
nashik
Woliul Hasan
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
text
wallpapers
backgrounds
Vaibhav Pixels
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
gujarat
kumbh nath mahadev mandir
damnagar
Prateek tyagi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
kumbh mela
person
smoking
Avi Guru
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
uttar pradesh
bird
animal
Planet Volumes
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
3d render
sealife
digital image
NIKHIL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
people
portait
ganesh
Alessia Boveri
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
prayagraj
kumbh mela 2025
man
ZEKERIYA SEN
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
travel
visit
rice
Steve Johnson
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
abstract
background
3d
NIKHIL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
street people
street photography
kumbha mela
Amit Gaur
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
portrait
saint
sadhu
NIKHIL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
street portrait
street art
film photography
Almas Salakhov
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
coil
render
wallpaper
NIKHIL
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
emotion
faith
happiness
Avi Guru
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
#allahabad
indian sadhu
face
Atul Pandey
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
maha kumbh mela
human
male
thank you
typography
thankyou
prayer
culture
nashik
text
wallpapers
backgrounds
kumbh mela
person
smoking
uttar pradesh
bird
animal
people
portait
ganesh
abstract
background
3d
coil
render
wallpaper
#allahabad
indian sadhu
face
allahabad
grey
#wallpaper
india
flag
closeup
gujarat
kumbh nath mahadev mandir
damnagar
3d render
sealife
digital image
prayagraj
kumbh mela 2025
man
travel
visit
rice
street people
street photography
kumbha mela
portrait
saint
sadhu
street portrait
street art
film photography
emotion
faith
happiness
maha kumbh mela
human
male
thank you
typography
thankyou
text
wallpapers
backgrounds
kumbh mela
person
smoking
travel
visit
rice
street people
street photography
kumbha mela
street portrait
street art
film photography
#allahabad
indian sadhu
face
allahabad
grey
#wallpaper
prayer
culture
nashik
gujarat
kumbh nath mahadev mandir
damnagar
people
portait
ganesh
portrait
saint
sadhu
coil
render
wallpaper
maha kumbh mela
human
male
india
flag
closeup
uttar pradesh
bird
animal
3d render
sealife
digital image
prayagraj
kumbh mela 2025
man
abstract
background
3d
emotion
faith
happiness
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome