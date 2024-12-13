Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
2.4k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1k
A stack of folders
Collections
1.9k
A group of people
Users
0
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Griffith observatory
los angeles
observatory
dome
planetarium
metropoli
urban
town
city
architecture
building
usa
outdoor
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
sunset
no people
griffith park observatory
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
los angeles
landscape
vast
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
united states
2800 e observatory rd
ca 90027
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
architecture
town
Planet Volumes
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
background
3d render
render
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
ca
dome
neighborhood
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
usa
building
nature
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
east observatory road
aerial landscape
skyline
Polina Kuzovkova
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
backgrounds
woodland
sunrise
Connor Jalbert
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
observatory
twilight
blue hour
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
metropolis
outdoors
Tim Wildsmith
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
blue
griffith park
horizon
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
planetarium
copy space
education
Jaredd Craig
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
wallpapers
telescope
orange
Henning Witzel
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
city
urban
cityscape
Ryan De Hamer
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hollywood
hills
celebrity
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
one man only
astronomy
day
Pedro Marroquin
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
hollywood sign
la
human
Venti Views
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
aerial photography
aerial
city glow
Pedro Marroquin
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
stars
griffith
person
sunset
no people
griffith park observatory
architecture
town
ca
dome
neighborhood
usa
building
nature
backgrounds
woodland
sunrise
grey
metropolis
outdoors
blue
griffith park
horizon
wallpapers
telescope
orange
one man only
astronomy
day
stars
griffith
person
los angeles
landscape
vast
united states
2800 e observatory rd
ca 90027
background
3d render
render
east observatory road
aerial landscape
skyline
observatory
twilight
blue hour
planetarium
copy space
education
city
urban
cityscape
hollywood
hills
celebrity
hollywood sign
la
human
aerial photography
aerial
city glow
sunset
no people
griffith park observatory
ca
dome
neighborhood
east observatory road
aerial landscape
skyline
grey
metropolis
outdoors
planetarium
copy space
education
hollywood
hills
celebrity
hollywood sign
la
human
los angeles
landscape
vast
background
3d render
render
observatory
twilight
blue hour
wallpapers
telescope
orange
aerial photography
aerial
city glow
united states
2800 e observatory rd
ca 90027
architecture
town
usa
building
nature
backgrounds
woodland
sunrise
blue
griffith park
horizon
city
urban
cityscape
one man only
astronomy
day
stars
griffith
person
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome