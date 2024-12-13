Free palestine

free
war
occupation
bomb
israel
conflict
palestine
gaza
devastation
gaza strip
siege
bombed
flagwallpaperswallpaper
a man is filling a bottle of liquid into a car's engine
palestinefrying oilsunflower
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
a group of people standing around a table filled with water bottles
current eventswaterswaiting queue
a building that has been torn down with a lot of windows
gaza stripisraelarchitecture
render3d render3d
A large pile of rubble next to a building
gazafreeisrael
a yellow car is parked on the side of the road
conflictdevastationvehicle
a pile of rubble next to a building with graffiti on it
warbuildingblackboard
tourismmosquehorizontal
a very tall building with a bunch of wires on top of it
omar al mukhtar street - al rimalblueutility pole
A large pile of rubble next to a building
al galaa streetbulldozerhome damage
A very large building that has a bunch of rubble on it
bombeddemolitiongaza
flag of palestinebackgroundsbackground
a couple of people walking down a dirt road
siegehumanbuilding complex
a large pile of rubble next to a dirt road
earthquakegaza strip
a car driving down a dirt road next to tall buildings
occupationpost apocalypticcar
politics and governmentpatriotismno people
a very tall building with a bunch of windows
towerpersonwar
A red fire hydrant sitting next to a pile of rubble
bombrubblegaza
A blue frisbee sitting on top of a pile of rubble
nuseirat camprocksoil
