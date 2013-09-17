Aloe

aloe vera
aloevera
plant
grey
green
leaf
nature
succulent
flora
agavaceae
cactu
wallpaper
aloe vera plant
green plant in close up photography
green aloe vera
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Aloe

27 photos · Curated by Sheridan Vance

Aloe

38 photos · Curated by David whyman

Aloe

21 photos · Curated by Olesya Ivaskevich
aloe vera plant
green aloe vera
green plant in close up photography
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Aloe

27 photos · Curated by Sheridan Vance

Aloe

38 photos · Curated by David whyman

Aloe

21 photos · Curated by Olesya Ivaskevich
Go to Jessica Lewis's profile
aloe vera plant
Go to Kari Shea's profile
green aloe vera
plant
flora
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Go to JACQUELINE BRANDWAYN's profile
green plant in close up photography
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
alys beach
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Texture Backgrounds
plant
flora
plant
shapes
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
flawil
plant
verona
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
agavaceae

Make something awesome

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking