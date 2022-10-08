Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStockBrowse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock
View moreView more on iStock

Abandoned room

abandoned
room
grey
indoor
old
window
building
broken
flooring
interior
floor
concrete
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine. Abandoned houses of the ghost town of Pripyat. The destructive consequences of a nuclear explosion at a nuclear reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
white wooden framed door
person in white shirt sitting on chair
A damaged toilet bowl left at disused council blocks in Grahame park housing estate in north London
graffiti on wall inside building
abandoned building
A damaged toilet bowl left at disused council blocks in Grahame park housing estate in north London
grayscale photo of person standing inside building
broken glass window
black fabric 3-seat sofa in front of wall and garage door
white and gray concrete building
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
white padded armchair near glass window
clear glass window inside wood parquet floor
texitle hanging on the window
white wall with graffiti during daytime
empty ruin house
white wooden framed glass window
gray concrete walls with broken floor
green-leafed plant inside room

Related collections

abandoned

434 photos · Curated by Michael Grosen

Abandoned

208 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema

Abandonado

920 photos · Curated by Isabella
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine. Abandoned houses of the ghost town of Pripyat. The destructive consequences of a nuclear explosion at a nuclear reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
clear glass window inside wood parquet floor
graffiti on wall inside building
empty ruin house
white wooden framed glass window
grayscale photo of person standing inside building
black fabric 3-seat sofa in front of wall and garage door
white and gray concrete building
white padded armchair near glass window
person in white shirt sitting on chair
white wall with graffiti during daytime
A damaged toilet bowl left at disused council blocks in Grahame park housing estate in north London
green-leafed plant inside room
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
white wooden framed door
texitle hanging on the window
A damaged toilet bowl left at disused council blocks in Grahame park housing estate in north London
abandoned building

Related collections

abandoned

434 photos · Curated by Michael Grosen

Abandoned

208 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema

Abandonado

920 photos · Curated by Isabella
gray concrete walls with broken floor
broken glass window
Unsplash logo
Avatar of user Getty Images
Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images
Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine. Abandoned houses of the ghost town of Pripyat. The destructive consequences of a nuclear explosion at a nuclear reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Unsplash+
old
former soviet union
indoors
Go to Yener Ozturk's profile
white padded armchair near glass window
Download
abandoned
Turkey images & pictures
kadıköy
–––– –––– –––– – –––– – –––– –– – –– –––– – – –– ––– –– –––– – –.
Go to Sebastian Herrmann's profile
white wooden framed door
Download
germany
room
moss
Go to Vidar Nordli-Mathisen's profile
clear glass window inside wood parquet floor
Download
halden
norway
architecture
Go to eleonora's profile
person in white shirt sitting on chair
Download
Hd grey wallpapers
lahnstraße
münster
Go to Elias Ehmann's profile
texitle hanging on the window
Download
building
glass
frame
Unsplash logo
Avatar of user Getty Images
Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images
A damaged toilet bowl left at disused council blocks in Grahame park housing estate in north London
Unsplash+
real estate
squatting - building occupation
ghost town
Go to Ben Grant's profile
white wall with graffiti during daytime
Download
Hd dark wallpapers
Dark backgrounds
abandoned building
Go to Mick De Paola's profile
graffiti on wall inside building
Download
pripyat
oblast' di kiev
ucraina
Go to Sabrina Abadli's profile
abandoned building
Download
interior
moody
symmetry
Go to Sebastian Herrmann's profile
empty ruin house
Download
vogelsang
broken
flagstone
Go to Zoya Loonohod's profile
white wooden framed glass window
Download
Hd windows wallpapers
ruin
inside
Unsplash logo
Avatar of user Getty Images
Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images
A damaged toilet bowl left at disused council blocks in Grahame park housing estate in north London
Unsplash+
housing development
slum
london - england
Go to Nolan Issac's profile
gray concrete walls with broken floor
Download
House images
construction
upstate new york chapter
Go to Erik Müller's profile
grayscale photo of person standing inside building
Download
Ghost images
zeitz
lost place
Go to Sebastian Herrmann's profile
green-leafed plant inside room
Download
plant
daylight
fern
Go to Elias Schupmann's profile
broken glass window
Download
chair
kempten
decay
Go to Kelly Sikkema's profile
black fabric 3-seat sofa in front of wall and garage door
Download
united states
moline
couch
Unsplash logo
Avatar of user Getty Images
Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images
Unsplash+
copy space
togetherness
day
Go to Tom Roberts's profile
white and gray concrete building
Download
uk
holywell
Hd backgrounds

Browse premium images on iStock | 20% off at iStock

View more on iStock
View more on iStock
Unsplash logo

Make something awesome