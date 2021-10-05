Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline Hernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Firenze Lace
Related tags
architecture
dome
cathedral
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
firenze
HD City Wallpapers
duomo
history
renaissance
episcopal
san giovanni square
san giovanni
florence
rose window
fresco
florence cathedral
the dome
campanile
Italy Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Glow
411 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
architectural
356 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building