Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Maddy
maddyjaya
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
yellow and red petaled flower in clear glass vase
Flower Vase
A map marker
Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
interior design
interior
still life
floral
vase
flower arrangement
ikebana
shades
glass vase
art
plant
canada
toronto
blossom
pottery
potted plant
jar
flora
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20