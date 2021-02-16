Unsplash Home
Sonika Agarwal
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
7 months
ago
A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi 2018
mumbai
india
ganesha
tradition
maharashtra
religious
human
hindu god
festival
ganpati
ganesh chaturthi
hindu
ganesh
lord
lord ganesha
vinayak
vinayak chaturthi
