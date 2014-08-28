Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrik Göthe
@p
Download free
Published on
August 28, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Curved library wall
Share
Info
Related collections
Gemini
97 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
gemini
HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
Blend Board
98 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Calderara
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Bloomberg
302 photos
· Curated by Yoomi Song
bloomberg
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Book Images & Photos
library
bibliothek
education
law
HD Grey Wallpapers
shelf
architecture
round
bookcase
circular
Website Backgrounds
knowledge
HD Windows Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
shelves
rotunda
Book Images & Photos
spiral
Creative Commons images