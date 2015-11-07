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Scott Webb
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worm's eyeview photo of high rise buildings
Curved city hall buildings
A map marker
Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
blue sky
window
urban
concrete
skyscraper
structure
looking up
tall building
curve
city hall
impressive
curved building
canada
toronto
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