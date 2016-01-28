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worm eye view of white concrete pillar during day time
Columns Salzburg
A map marker
Salzburg, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
clouds
italy
white
grey
blue sky
support
marble
balcony
greek
arch
pillar
column
columns
ruin
portico
archi
austria
salzburg
Backgrounds
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