Salzburg
building
nature
outdoor
architecture
urban
town
city
scenery
landscape
metropoli
austria
aerial view
Georgi Kalaydzhiev
For
Unsplash+
town
schloss
Sarah Mutter
austria
fortress
steeple
Daniel J. Schwarz
österreich
sightseeing austria
salzburg castle
Patrick Langwallner
city
europe
dome
Getty Images
For
Unsplash+
meadow
cottage
beauty
zhang xiaoyu
奥地利
building
outdoors
Nicolas Chometowski
nature
landscape
scenery
Anthony Hill
oesterreich
cityscape
altstadt
Josh Hild
For
Unsplash+
austria
Erik Odiin
fortress hohensalzburg
weather
cloud
Alex Hufnagl
anton-neumayr-platz 4
5020 salzburg
aerial view
Daniel Klaffke
grey
church
mountains
Johannes Kopf
For
Unsplash+
castle
sunrise
clouds
Elias Maurer
franziskanergasse
franziskanerkirche
spire
Reiseuhu
birthplace of mozart
yellow
house
Free Walking Tour Salzburg
alps
european destinations
austria salzburg
Georgi Kalaydzhiev
For
Unsplash+
architecture
hometown
window
Kateryna Ivasiva
mirabell palace
mirabellplatz
water
Patrick Langwallner
blossom
magnolia
plant
zhang xiaoyu
person
pedestrian
human
