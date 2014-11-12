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Tatiana Niño
agencia1810
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woman wearing blue denim vest sitting on chair in front of table with tablet computer
Woman on patio with iPad
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
fashion
model
tech
sun
female
red
research
table
watch
brown
lady
shop
sunglasses
cool
style
pose
outdoors
denim
sunny
Backgrounds
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