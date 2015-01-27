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Kevin Young
kevinjyoung
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woman walking under tree during daytime
A woman walking
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
portrait
people
summer
green
sun
trees
grass
shadow
jeans
outdoors
roots
long hair
oak
root
trunk
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