Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Quinten de Graaf
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman standing on gray flooring
Pink clouds
A map marker
Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
fashion
face
pink
cloud
red
factory
smoke
manufacturing
shirt
bomb
walkway
pink smoke
gass
people
human
music
germany
piano
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20