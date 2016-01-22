Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Isaac Viglione
isaacvig
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman standing on brown bridge while looking down during daytime
Woman on suspension bridge
A map marker
Capilano Suspension Bridge, West Vancouver, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
winter
outdoor
autumn
female
natural
light
trees
grey
bridge
fear
outdoors
cold
height
suspension bridge
looking down
walking bridge
canada
capilano suspension bridge
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20