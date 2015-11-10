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Christopher Campbell
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woman standing near tree
Country Chic Wedding
A map marker
Tumbulgum, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
people
model
female
wedding
natural
beauty
farm
skin
romantic
makeup
dress
young
classic
prom
formal
woman
human
face
Backgrounds
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