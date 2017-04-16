Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Daniel Monteiro
danielmonteirox
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman smoking
exploring lights in my city
A map marker
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
art
model
green
female
paris
new york
light
street
beautiful
smoke
urban
cigarette
young
brasil
exploration
glamour
fine art
lighter
people
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20