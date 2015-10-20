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Camila Cordeiro
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woman ion dress standing in front of wall
Holding A Bouquet
A map marker
Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
flower
flowers
light
red
bouquet
hair
lifestyle
shadow
dress
brown
silhouette
back
red hair
dried flower
sepia
female silhouette
brazil
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