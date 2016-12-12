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🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič
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woman in white floral dress standing near window
Wearing wedding dress
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wedding
light
beauty
grey
window
hair
makeup
dress
crown
bride
princess
earings
wedding day
woman
fashion
human
female
clothing
apparel
wedding gown
High resolution images
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