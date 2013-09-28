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Rick Waalders
rickwaalders
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withered plants with distance at body of water
Dry grass near a river
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2013 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
mountains
trees
river
red
grey
scenery
field
plants
scenic
hills
grassland
shore
rolling hills
faded
arid
lac
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