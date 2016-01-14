Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Pablo García Saldaña
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white tank near green mountain
Field by a misty hill
A map marker
Ajusco, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
outdoor
clouds
trees
cloud
grass
grey
farm
field
fog
cold
barn
explore
cloudy
farmland
outside
pasture
mexico
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20