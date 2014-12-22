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Daniel Beilinson
daniel
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white painted wall house under sunny sky
Neighborhood street
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 30D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
house
road
street
europe
shadow
brown
brick wall
town
brick
old building
old buildings
alley
chimney
cobblestone
european
cobblestone street
chimneys
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