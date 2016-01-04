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m0851
m0851
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white labeled book on brown table
Designer style magazines
A map marker
m0851, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fashion
books
paper
sun
light
table
desk
reading
newspaper
shadow
lighting
chair
brown
sunlight
style
magazine
magazines
tabletop
mag
canada
Public domain images
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