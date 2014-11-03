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Francesco Gallarotti
gallarotti
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white flowers during daytime
Walking up an outdoor path
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
sunset
green
sunrise
outdoor
sun
grass
field
path
sunlight
blur
bokeh
pathway
track
trail
dirt road
natur
sun rising
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