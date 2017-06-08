Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anton Darius
thesollers
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white flower with green leaves during daytime
Silence on the Field
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
black
sunrise
orange
morning
moody
daffodil
teal
lens
lovely
flare
and
dull
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20