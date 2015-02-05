Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jens Theeß
jenstheess
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white ferris wheel with lights
Ferris wheel at night
A map marker
Jungfernstieg, Hamburg, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
LGE, Nexus 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
night
light
germany
lights
carnival
christmas market
amusement park
empty
ferris wheel
hamburg
columbus
ticket booth
space
building
universe
factory
robot
floor
outer space
astronomy
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20