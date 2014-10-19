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Alessia Caudiero
aleshacoffee
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white Ferris wheel
London Eye
A map marker
London, Regno Unito
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
summer
winter
architecture
clouds
fall
trees
cloud
blue sky
structure
tourist
wheel
london eye
ferris wheel
carousel
foliage
landmark
pods
london
Public domain images
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