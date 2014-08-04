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Paul Talbot
paultalbot
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white dandelion flowers
Dandelion umbrellas in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
pattern
plant
beauty
white
gold
peace
dandelion
macro
pattern wallpaper
pattern background
seed
weed
kaleidoscope
beginning
dandelions
blooming
delicate
radial
wallpaper
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