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Nadine E
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white Converse All-Star low-tops
Standing over street lines
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
street
shoes
yellow background
minimal
urban
yellow
feet
yellow wallpaper
line
asphalt
legs
pavement
looking down
people
website
blog
foot
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