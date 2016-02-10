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Yonghyun Lee
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white concrete house under white fog
Abandoned Intersection
A map marker
Mount Aso, Aso, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
building
road
clouds
cloud
street
grey
concrete
monochrome
asia
moody
mist
runway
cement
foggy
negative space
crossroad
barren
deserted
mount aso
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