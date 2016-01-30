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white clouds at daytime
A blue sky above white snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
sun
clouds
snow
desert
cloud
white
blue sky
shadow
sunshine
ski
sunny
chill
sun ray
chilly
barren
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