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Gabor Monori
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white ceramic toilet bowl
Graffiti bathroom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
red
grey
bathroom
urban
apartment
graffiti
old
toilet
tile
tiles
abandoned
can
grafitti
cracks
condominium
broken house
vandalism
vacant
abandonment
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