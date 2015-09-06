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Nuno Silva
nmsilva
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white car on winding road
Mountain driving in Morocco
A map marker
Morocco
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
mountains
road
light
desert
rock
brown
morocco
highway
hill
lost
trip
winding road
roadtrip
way
route
dusty
arid
dades
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