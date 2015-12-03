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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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Featured in
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Spirituality
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white and red concrete cathedral
Rural church in snow
A map marker
Vík, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
winter
architecture
snow
church
white
red
iceland
calm
peace
minimal
brown
religion
spirituality
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