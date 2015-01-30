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Dominique Josse
djosse
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white and grey chapel surrounded by green grass field under grey cloudy sky
Church in a Storm
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 350D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
architecture
clouds
church
grass
grey
cross
france
catholic
old
religion
structure
moody
shrine
bretagne
place of worship
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