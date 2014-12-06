Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aurélien bellanger
cyyrius
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white and gray wooden house in the middle of body of water
Jetty Lakehouse Cityscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 6, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
architecture
night
grey
buildings
city lights
lights
dawn
evening
dusk
destination
dock
pier
boardwalk
jetty
centered
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20