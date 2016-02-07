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Ryan Lindsay
rs_lindsay
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white and gray concrete wall with windows
White and gray facade
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
green
architecture
light
white
wall
window
minimal
buildings
california
windows
cool
simple
gray
square
commercial
san fransisco
san fran
Public domain images
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