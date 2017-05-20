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Jeremy Bishop
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waterfalls
skogafoss closeup
A map marker
Skógafoss, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
waterfall
grey
iceland
adventure
moody
contrast
animal
sea
horse
river
weather
outdoors
mammal
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