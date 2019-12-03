Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate Macate
@katemacate
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Golden autumn. Branch of dog rose with leaves
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
golden
warm
dog rose
dogrose
botanical
botany
leaves
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
branch
photo
Nature Images
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
veins
cherry
produce
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection | Photo Plants,Florals
3 photos
· Curated by Studio SuperBY
photo
plant
botany
Der Garten
886 photos
· Curated by Katrin Zimmermann
Flower Images
plant
blossom
project 2 studio5
25 photos
· Curated by Alicia Thurston
plant
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds