Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bhaktapur at night, old sity in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
electric light
urban scene
illuminated
nepal
old town
kathmandu
architecture and buildings
travel destinations
famous place
horizontal
night
town square
monument
Religion Images
ancient
history
editorial
architecture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
6 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cosmetic
363 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
76 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers