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Tyssul Patel
tyssulpatel
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view of mountain being shine with sunlight
Granite peaks in the morning
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
sun
clouds
light
trees
scenery
rock
reflection
california
sunshine
beige
dawn
united states
half dome
sunray
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