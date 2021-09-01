Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Experimental
Share
Info
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
maple
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
sdfghjkl
357 photos
· Curated by mia kdhdjdhfgfj
sdfghjkl
plant
blossom
reframe
7 photos
· Curated by Kassana Holden
reframe
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Wallpaper Iphone
128 photos
· Curated by Sofia Zaguini
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor