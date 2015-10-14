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Jake Ingle
ingle_jake
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USA flag
American Flag Flagpole
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
night
dark background
american flag
america
flag
american
american flag waving
retire
pole
contemplate
stars and stripes
flag pole
stars and stripe
emblem
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