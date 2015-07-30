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Ian Baldwin
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unharvested ripe peach fruits at daytime
Ripe peaches on a tree
A map marker
Alamogordo
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
garden
fruit
orange
red
leaf
brown
peach
greenery
sweet
fruit tree
branch
peaches
mature
plantation
fresh fruit
peach tree
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