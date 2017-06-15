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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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under construction building with scaffoldings
Construction textures
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
construction
window
hong kong
bamboo
patterns
asia
brick
tiles
protection
scaffolding
net
slum
scaffold
torn
plant
palm tree
flora
arecaceae
Non-copyrighted images
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