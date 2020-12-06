Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Despina Galani
@despinagalani
Download free
Share
Info
Via Maistra 36, St. Moritz, Switzerland
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
couch
living room
indoors
room
HD Wood Wallpapers
via maistra 36
st. moritz
switzerland
table
st.moritz
Summer Images & Pictures
bedroom
view
lake
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
cozy
colour
Light Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
SkyRun
49 photos
· Curated by Melissa Albert
skyrun
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
home
2 photos
· Curated by morgan davis
home
A world inside four walls
57 photos
· Curated by Think like a proton
wall
indoor
room