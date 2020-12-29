Go to Zoe's profile
@_imd
Download free
persons left hand with gold bracelet
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
pine tree
pine
pine forest
hands
HD Green Wallpapers
Green Backgrounds
Tree Backgrounds
rings
HD Wallpapers
plant wallpaper
wallpaper for mobile
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
hand
finger
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures

Related collections

Hands
256 photos · Curated by Doug Vos
hand
finger
human
pride
19 photos · Curated by Jenisha` Parsana
pride
accessory
jewelry
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking