Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fitsum Admasu
@fitmasu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stadium/Meskel Square, A5, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stadium/meskel square
a5
addis ababa
ethiopia
human
People Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Sports Images
team
team sport
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
clothing
apparel
shorts
display
electronics
HD Screen Wallpapers
monitor
Free pictures
Related collections
Black / African / Afro/ African American Man at Work/Working
333 photos
· Curated by Vera Aduongo
work
HD Black Wallpapers
man
worksheets - photos from all countries around the world
697 photos
· Curated by Claudia Hildebrandt
photo
outdoor
human
soccer
141 photos
· Curated by Julian Dowe
Best Soccer Pictures
Sports Images
Football Images